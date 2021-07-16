Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.4% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.50. The stock had a trading volume of 364,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

