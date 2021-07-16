Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,162 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 6.9% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $193,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.74. 312,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,028,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.98. The firm has a market cap of $575.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

