Alien Worlds Achieves Market Capitalization of $167.21 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $167.21 million and $332.38 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00146491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.83 or 0.99824462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

