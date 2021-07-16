Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 3,175 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94.

Shares of ALKT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 186,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.90. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

