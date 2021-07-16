Allen Shim Sells 28,321 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $1,191,464.47.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 4,207,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,073. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 1,101,155 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 666.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 488,721 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

