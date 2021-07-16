Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on technologies in the renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technologies sectors. It also holds license to the patented technology Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS 2.0), a mechanical/chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

