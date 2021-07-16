Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.