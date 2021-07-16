AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 87.3% in June

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 699,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 285,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period.

Shares of AFB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,812. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

