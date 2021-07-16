AllianceBlock Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $73.70 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.29 or 0.00832504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,092,983 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

