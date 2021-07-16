AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIE. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

