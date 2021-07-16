Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the June 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AESE. Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.07 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

