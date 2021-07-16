AllSafe Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $247,169.51 and $116.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

