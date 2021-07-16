ALLY (ALY) One Day Volume Tops $83,627.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. ALLY has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $83,627.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALLY has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00832047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.