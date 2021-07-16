Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.52% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $64,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $700.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

