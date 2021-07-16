Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00.

GOOG stock traded up $11.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,636.62. 41,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,466.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

