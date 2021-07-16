Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 666.1% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $2,620.69. 14,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,659.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,466.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.