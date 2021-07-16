Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 9.8% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 666.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,625.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,466.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

