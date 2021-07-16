Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,629.07. 8,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,466.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,659.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

