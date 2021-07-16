Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Down 21.3% in June

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,636.91. 723,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,068. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,659.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,475.82.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,527.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,543,188. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.