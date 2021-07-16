Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 239.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 608.0% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,736,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $11.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,528.29. 28,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,399.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

