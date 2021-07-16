Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,530.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,586.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,399.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

