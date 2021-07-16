Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Trading Up 1.1%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)’s share price was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 3,423,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,102% from the average daily volume of 81,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

