Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 14906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

