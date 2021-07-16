Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $62.50 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

