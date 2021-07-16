Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $14.49

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $15.25. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

