Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com stock traded down $51.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,579.34. The stock had a trading volume of 133,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,372.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.