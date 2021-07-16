Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Valiant Capital Management L.P.

Valiant Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $43.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,587.23. 165,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,372.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

