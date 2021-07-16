Ambrosus Market Capitalization Achieves $5.46 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $356,943.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 755,313,178 coins and its circulating supply is 207,747,765 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

