AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.68. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 50,373 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,999. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.