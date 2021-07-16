AMEPAY (AME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,552.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $11,552.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,328.71 or 1.00093745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.