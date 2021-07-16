Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Ameren worth $65,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.55. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

