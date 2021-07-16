Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ameresco worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $18,062,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,377 shares of company stock worth $2,959,047. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

