América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 6.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

AMX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.