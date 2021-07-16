American Express (AXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.