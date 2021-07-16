American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $42.50 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,560,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

