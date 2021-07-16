American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 3.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.41.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 7,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,613. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

