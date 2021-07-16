American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.10. 212,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,896,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

