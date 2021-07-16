American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 722.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 378,117 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of American International Group worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $47.41. 161,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

