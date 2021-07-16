American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

