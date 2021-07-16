American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Declares $0.07 Dividend

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

American River Bankshares has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

