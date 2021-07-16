American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 720,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 249,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,999. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

