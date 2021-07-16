American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14,415.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

