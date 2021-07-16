Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 10,881 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zoom Video Communications worth $100,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,870,000 after purchasing an additional 348,971 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,645,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,842 shares of company stock valued at $115,337,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.47.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $356.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

