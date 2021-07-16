Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,088 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $108,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.47 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.51.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

