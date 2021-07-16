Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 514,927 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.28% of Livent worth $108,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.69 on Friday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

