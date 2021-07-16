Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,595 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $106,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 178,503 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $229.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.62 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

