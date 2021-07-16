Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 946,907 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.63% of Cameco worth $107,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.38 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

