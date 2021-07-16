Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,306 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $107,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,303,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 338,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $109.75 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.25.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

