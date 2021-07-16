Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Celanese worth $109,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CE opened at $155.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.