Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Nutrien worth $108,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

