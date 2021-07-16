Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 178.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SAP worth $124,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

NYSE SAP opened at $147.69 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

